Breweries continue to pour into South Carolina
"South Carolina has absolutely blossomed as far as craft beer is concerned," said Tom Davis, the owner of Thomas Creek and Home Brew Shop in Piedmont. It's a brewery with 18 fermentation tanks where customers can tour how their beer is made and then they can drink it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC