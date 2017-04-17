Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Second South Carolina Location
To celebrate the grand opening, the Columbia restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Thursday, April 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,800 square foot interior with seating for 71 and an additional 52 seats on an outdoor patio, is located in the Columbia Towne Center, near Regal Theater in Sandhill .
