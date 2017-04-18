Bill enabling foster children to obtain driver's license to go into effect
A bill that Governor McMaster signed in early April which enables children in foster care to obtain driver's licenses and permits goes into effect next week. Senate Bill 198 expanded the list of responsible adults who can legally sign the application for a minor to obtain a beginner's permit or driver's license.
