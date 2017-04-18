Battle lines drawn, 'shame games' kick-off the Senate's gas tax debate
The debate heats up on how to fix South Carolina's deteriorating roads, as lawmakers strategically shamed each other on Tuesday morning. They are working against the clock if the bill to raise gas tax and other road user fees to pay to fix roads is to pass before the session ends in May. There are only 12 more days left in this legislative session.
