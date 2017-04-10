Attorney: 4 inmate deaths show need for better mental care
" An attorney for the family of one of four convicts strangled in a prison cell says the killings cast a "bright light on just how bad it is to be a mentally ill inmate" in South Carolina. Carter Elliott told The Associated Press the killings represent a "tremendous step back" after the state's prison agency agreed last year to improve treatment of mentally ill inmates.
