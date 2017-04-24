Arkansas State names 3 finalists for ...

Arkansas State names 3 finalists for chancellor's post

Damphousse is currently dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, Elsenbaumer is interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas-Arlington and Shao is dean of the School of Business at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. The three are to visit campus on separate days in May for interviews and to meet with the search committee as well as faculty, staff, students, and community members.

