Arkansas State names 3 finalists for chancellor's post
Damphousse is currently dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, Elsenbaumer is interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas-Arlington and Shao is dean of the School of Business at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. The three are to visit campus on separate days in May for interviews and to meet with the search committee as well as faculty, staff, students, and community members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC