Apple said to be targeting a stake in Toshiba's memory chip business

Apple is the latest company to be linked with a possible bid for an investment in Toshiba's sizable computer memory business, which is up for sale. The iPhone-maker is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of "several tens" of percent, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported in its lunchtime news.

