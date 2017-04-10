Apple said to be targeting a stake in Toshiba's memory chip business
Apple is the latest company to be linked with a possible bid for an investment in Toshiba's sizable computer memory business, which is up for sale. The iPhone-maker is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of "several tens" of percent, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported in its lunchtime news.
