Alabama governor pleads guilty, resigns
Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday rather than face impeachment and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor campaign violations that arose during the investigation of an alleged affair with a top aide. In a Monday evening speech, the 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon said he'd not always made the right choices.
