2017 South Carolina football undrafted free agent tracker
For the first time since 2001, the South Carolina Gamecocks did not see a player get picked in the NFL Draft. Although the Gamecocks aren't the only team to see that happen, it ends a 15-year run during which at least one player ended up being selected.
