2 South Carolina children in hospital in bounce house flight

19 hrs ago

A church pastor says two children are still in a hospital after a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind in western South Carolina. Officials said five children were taken to the hospital after the inflatable attraction was carried into the air about 2 p.m. Saturday at Springwell Church in Taylors.

