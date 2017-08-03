York County deputies looking for missing jail inmate new

York County deputies looking for miss...

The sheriff's office told local media outlets that 43-year-old Michael Eugene Davis escaped from the county vehicle maintenance shop around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said the truck is a white 2008 Ford F450 two-door pickup truck with South Carolina tag CG63685.

