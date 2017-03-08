Woman, 21, charged with felony DUI in crash that killed 2
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of felony DUI following an accident on Interstate 20 that killed two people overnight, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash was between the North Main and Fairfield Road exits where all lanes were blocked for much of the night.
