Will South Carolina Ban the Box?

In prior posts , we have noted that HR professionals should acknowledge the tension between making hiring decisions based on an applicant's criminal history and avoiding Title VII liability, if refusing to hire certain individuals based on these prohibitions results in disparate treatment of or disparate impact on protected classes of individuals under Title VII . In recent years, the "Ban the Box" Movement has gained traction in an effort to place restrictions on the types of criminal conduct that employers may consider and how they may consider it, with the stated goal of affording persons with histories of criminal conduct opportunities for gainful employment.

