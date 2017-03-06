Will South Carolina Ban the Box?
In prior posts , we have noted that HR professionals should acknowledge the tension between making hiring decisions based on an applicant's criminal history and avoiding Title VII liability, if refusing to hire certain individuals based on these prohibitions results in disparate treatment of or disparate impact on protected classes of individuals under Title VII . In recent years, the "Ban the Box" Movement has gained traction in an effort to place restrictions on the types of criminal conduct that employers may consider and how they may consider it, with the stated goal of affording persons with histories of criminal conduct opportunities for gainful employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|16 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Moses
|897
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mon
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC