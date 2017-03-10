Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps student...

Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps students get online, on the go

For some rural American school children, tech giant Google is stepping in to help ensure they can get online to do their homework during their often lengthy commutes to and from school. On Monday, Google unveiled one of more than two dozen school buses it's outfitted with Wi-Fi for students in South Carolina's Berkeley County.

