Why the best year in South Carolina's filmmaking history might be its last good year
Charleston set painter Mollie Howey has it good. She just left the set of the Stephen King show Mr. Mercedes and is shooting the shit with friends at North Charleston's The Mill, swirling a beer in a hand-crocheted koozie, planning an upcoming vacation on her brother's boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC