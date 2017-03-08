What the Republican health bill means...

What the Republican health bill means for South Carolinians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

In the 20 years Matt Ruby has been a commercial fisherman, he couldn't afford health insurance and didn't have a primary doctor. After the Affordable Care Act passed, Ruby had his first blood test in decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Fri babas11911 899
News South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Mar 6 Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC