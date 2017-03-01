US: Sikh man injured after gunman shoots him, shouts 'go back to your own country'
The victim described the shooter as a six-foot-tall white man, wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face. A 39-year-old Sikh man in the US has been injured when an unidentified person shot him outside his home and allegedly shouted "go back to your own country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Had lousy casewor...
|896
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC