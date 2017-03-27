Unarmed South Carolina Man Shot 17 Times In Back By Police, Victim's Sister Says
The victim's sister said what happened to her brother Waltki Cermoun Williams was "so extreme and outrageous that it shocks the conscience." he sister of a South Carolina man who was killed by police during a high-speed car chase recently claimed in a lawsuit that her brother was shot 17 times in his back, reports NBC News .
