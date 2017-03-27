U.N. looks for Trump foreign policy hints from tough-talking envoy

Nikki Haley has made a tough-talking debut as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations but her counterparts on the powerful Security Council are waiting to see if that will translate into policies differing from those of the Obama administration on crises from South Sudan and Somalia to Yemen and North Korea. Although Haley is one of the few veteran politicians in Trump's Cabinet, her diplomatic prowess is facing an early test as she represents an administration with policies that are unclear and top foreign policy posts that are empty.

