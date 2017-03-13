Two SCDOT workers killed in hit-and-run identified
The state Department of Transportation is mourning the loss of two of their own that were struck Monday morning in a hit-and-run accident that also injured a third person. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the pair killed as Anthony J. Redmond, 54, and Robert Clark, 64. The coroner's office says they both died at the scene.
