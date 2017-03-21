Trump, trade and South Carolina
President Donald Trump came to South Carolina in a much-hyped event at Boeing in Charleston last month, proclaiming his "America First" policy that has been one of his constant themes since the first days of his campaign. He said he was determined the country will "rely less on imports and more on products made right here in the U.S.A. a This is our mantra: Buy American and hire American."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|6 hr
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Tue
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC