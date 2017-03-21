Trump, trade and South Carolina

President Donald Trump came to South Carolina in a much-hyped event at Boeing in Charleston last month, proclaiming his "America First" policy that has been one of his constant themes since the first days of his campaign. He said he was determined the country will "rely less on imports and more on products made right here in the U.S.A. a This is our mantra: Buy American and hire American."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.