Trial & Error' successfully echoes past NBC hit comedies
In the past decade, NBC has produced some of the most beloved comedies to ever air on television. However, there has recently been a hole in the network's weekly lineup - one that was previously filled by the antics of household names like Michael Scott, Liz Lemon and Leslie Knope.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|3 hr
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|17 hr
|J martin
|256
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Wed
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Wed
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
