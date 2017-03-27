this story a-o
South Carolina Army National Guardsman Patrick Kelley, of Union, learns to communicate with a horse partner during a pilot program at Lander University's Equestrian Center on Sunday, March 26. Led by horse whisperer Jeff Patterson, of Montana, the Herd2Human program focuses on a holistic approach that helps the healing process of mental health through activities such as horse interaction, meditation, intuitive writing and talk circles. The university is considering offering the equine-therapy program to veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder .
