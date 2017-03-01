This 3-year-old is at the center of a...

This 3-year-old is at the center of a custody battle between her adoptive parents and birth father

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Braelynn Dalsing is like any 3-year-old growing up in South Carolina. She's fascinated with backyard chickens, loves the movie "Zootopia" and is attached to her mom and dad at the hip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 16 hr Had lousy casewor... 896
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Feb 15 Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC