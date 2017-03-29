The Trump Budget: Harming South Carolinians in Appalachia

Despite President Donald Trump's promises to support Appalachian and coal country workers, his budget would completely cut the Appalachian Regional Commission, or ARC-a partnership that works with state and local governments to invest in the region's workers, businesses, and critical infrastructure. In Appalachian South Carolina, ARC funds support an average of 365 jobs and $10.8 million in earnings every year.

