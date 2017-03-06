The Latest: Christie pal gets probati...

The Latest: Christie pal gets probation in United bribe case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The Latest on the sentencing of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson : One of New Jersey's former political power players has been sentenced to four years of probation for a bribery scheme involving United Airlines. David Samson pleaded guilty last year for pressuring the airline to revive a money-losing flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to an airport near his weekend home in South Carolina in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 11 hr Moses 897
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil 11 hr Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - 18 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC