The Latest: Christie pal gets probation in United bribe case
" The Latest on the sentencing of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson : One of New Jersey's former political power players has been sentenced to four years of probation for a bribery scheme involving United Airlines. David Samson pleaded guilty last year for pressuring the airline to revive a money-losing flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to an airport near his weekend home in South Carolina in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|11 hr
|Moses
|897
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|11 hr
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|18 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC