The Latest: Christie pal gets probation in United bribe case

" The Latest on the sentencing of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson : One of New Jersey's former political power players has been sentenced to four years of probation for a bribery scheme involving United Airlines. David Samson pleaded guilty last year for pressuring the airline to revive a money-losing flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to an airport near his weekend home in South Carolina in 2012.

