The first solar eclipse to cross America in 99 years is coming. To some, it's an act of God.
Members of Slooh watched and captured the total solar eclipse from Indonesia on March 8, 2016. Slooh is a community observatory dedicated to bringing astronomy from the stars to screens, according to representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|3 hr
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|17 hr
|J martin
|256
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Wed
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Wed
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC