Teen who killed women described as "b...

Teen who killed women described as "best friends" in...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in an April crash that killed two women is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon. Taden Lee Jones admitted to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, a Class 3 felony, on Jan. 6. He faces a four to 16 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 10 hr Babas11911 901
News South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Mar 6 Rock 2
News Backyard gardening makes comeback - Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 3
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC