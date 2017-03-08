Summerville man charged with sexual e...

Summerville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Summerville Journal Scene

A 50-year-old Summerville man has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. He faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, and is accused of possessing child pornography, according to a press release.

