South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham spars with rowdy crowd at Columbia town hall

Questions about Russia and the collapse of the Republicans' health care bill dominated a town hall with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Saturday, with some attendees expressing concerns about his ties to embattled political consultant Richard Quinn. Graham had a similar answer when asked about the investigation into potential ties between President Donald Trump and Russia as he did the state corruption probe involving Richard Quinn and Associates: let the investigators do their jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.