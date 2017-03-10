South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham ap...

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham appeals to Democrats to vote for...

On the first day of a week of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham doubled down on his argument that Democrats have a responsibility to support him. The South Carolina Republican issued his message before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee where as a member of the panel overseeing Gorsuch's confirmation proceedings, he has the prerogative to deliver up to 10 minutes of opening remarks.

