South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham appeals to Democrats to vote for...
On the first day of a week of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham doubled down on his argument that Democrats have a responsibility to support him. The South Carolina Republican issued his message before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee where as a member of the panel overseeing Gorsuch's confirmation proceedings, he has the prerogative to deliver up to 10 minutes of opening remarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 15
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC