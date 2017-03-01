South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of Trump wire tap claim

In this June 28, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., center, discusses the release of his final report on the 2012 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. In this June 28, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., center, discusses the release of his final report on the 2012 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.