South Carolina Republicans tie themselves to Donald Trump in bids to...
With Republican President Donald Trump's success in South Carolina during the 2016 election, candidates in the special election are embracing the New York billionaire's populist message for a seat on Capitol Hill. State Rep. Tommy Pope is giving away an Ivanka Trump handbag in the face of backlash from the "liberal media" about her hawking her goods.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|4 hr
|Babas11911
|901
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
