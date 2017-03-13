South Carolina prosecutor contender at odds with feds over medical marijuana

The man widely regarded as the front-runner for South Carolina's top federal prosecutor job is a Republican state representative who gave early support to Donald Trump's campaign in this early voting state. But Rep. Peter McCoy - whose name frequently circulates in legal circles as a likely top contender for the job, in part because of his Trump support - has introduced comprehensive medicinal cannabis legislation here, which appears to contradict his would-be boss' statements on drug policy.

