South Carolina man, 18, arrested in Charleston on ISIS charge was...
Charleston was drawn into the global terrorism battle Thursday when a Ladson resident already convicted of plotting to join the Islamic State was arrested for a second time. Zakaryia Abdin, 18, was taken into custody by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force as he was trying to board a plane at Charleston International Airport.
