South Carolina lawmakers to find good and bad in Donald Trump's 'skinny budget'
President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget is just a sketch of the new administration's priorities. Congress doesn't have to enact any of the spending requests and probably won't, now or when the Office of Management and Budget submits a more complete blueprint in early May. But despite the fact that the so-called "skinny budget" released on Thursday morning is light on many specifics, the document will still provide South Carolina lawmakers with an idea of what Trump cares about in terms of their own pet projects on Capitol Hill and parochial concerns back in the Palmetto State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Wed
|BaffledwithDSS
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Wed
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC