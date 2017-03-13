South Carolina lawmakers to find good...

South Carolina lawmakers to find good and bad in Donald Trump's 'skinny budget'

11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget is just a sketch of the new administration's priorities. Congress doesn't have to enact any of the spending requests and probably won't, now or when the Office of Management and Budget submits a more complete blueprint in early May. But despite the fact that the so-called "skinny budget" released on Thursday morning is light on many specifics, the document will still provide South Carolina lawmakers with an idea of what Trump cares about in terms of their own pet projects on Capitol Hill and parochial concerns back in the Palmetto State.

Chicago, IL

