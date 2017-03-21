South Carolina gas tax fight brings out dueling sides at Statehouse
Ted Pitts, the CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, speaks in support of pending gas tax legislation that would help finance road and bridge projects throughout the Palmetto State on March 21, 2017. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, vows to filibuster the latest proposal for a gas tax increase in South Carolina, which would help fund road and bridge repairs.
