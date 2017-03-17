South Carolina Department of Revenue ...

South Carolina Department of Revenue Issues Guidance Regarding...

According to Revenue Ruling 17-2, the Department explained that it believes the following communication services are taxable pursuant to Code Sections 12-36-910 and 12-36-1310 : Telephone services [not specifically exempted under Code Section 12-36-2120 ], including telephone services provided via the traditional circuit-committed protocols of the public switched telephone network , a wireless transmission system, a Voice over Internet Protocol , or any other method Satellite programming services and other programming transmission services Electronic filing of tax returns when the return is electronically filed by a person who did not prepare the tax return pursuant to Revenue Ruling #91-20 Database access transmission services , such as legal research services, credit reporting/research services, charges to access an individual website , etc.

