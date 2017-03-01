South Carolina 5th-worst in medical debt in the U.S.
About one in three South Carolinians had past-due medical debt in 2015, compared with almost one in four Americans, a recent study by the Urban Institute found. The study, released Wednesday, shows the problem of medical debt is most severe in the South.
