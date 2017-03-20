Solar Eclipse Over US This Summer Is ...

Solar Eclipse Over US This Summer Is a Big Deal - Here's Why

An August solar eclipse will sweep across the United States and offer an unprecedented number of Americans the chance to see a total solar eclipse. Total solar eclipses typically occur every year or two, but many of them don't come across North America, with the viewing path being over water, desert, or other remote places that make it hard to view.

