Sen. Lindsey Graham: Let Obamacare Collapse if GOP Can't Agree

If Republicans can't come together on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump should "take a time-out" and allow the system to collapse, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday. "Here's what I would tell the president: If you can't get a better deal and if you can't protect that 62-year-old worker in Greenville from having dramatic premium increases because Democrats won't work with you and you can't get the Republican Party on board, stop, take a time-out, let it collapse," Graham told MSNBC's "Morning Joe," after using an example from his South Carolina district to discuss premium increases.

