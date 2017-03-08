SCDC: Correction officer fired after ...

SCDC: Correction officer fired after arrest for misconduct at Upstate prison

13 hrs ago

A corrections officer at an Upstate prison was fired after being arrested on two counts of misconduct in office, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Thursday. According to warrants, Brenda Davis was in a relationship with an inmate at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in December, 2016 while she was working at the facility as a SCDC corrections officer.

