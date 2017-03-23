SCa s Sanford and Graham see chance for better healthcare bill
South Carolina's Republican lawmakers searched for a silver lining after President Donald Trump and congressional leadership failed to wrangle enough support to bring their healthcare reform plan to a public vote. While some members, including Rep. Tom Rice, criticized fellow Republicans for not falling in line to support legislation that would have fulfilled their pledge to voters to repeal the Affordable Care Act, others saw opportunity to craft a better bill in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|14 hr
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 15
|Unbreakable Stren...
|902
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC