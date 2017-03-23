SCa s Sanford and Graham see chance for better healthcare bill

South Carolina's Republican lawmakers searched for a silver lining after President Donald Trump and congressional leadership failed to wrangle enough support to bring their healthcare reform plan to a public vote. While some members, including Rep. Tom Rice, criticized fellow Republicans for not falling in line to support legislation that would have fulfilled their pledge to voters to repeal the Affordable Care Act, others saw opportunity to craft a better bill in the future.

