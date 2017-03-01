SC Republican House Passes $1.8 Billion Tax Hike

For the second time in three years, the so-called "Republican" S.C. House of Representatives has voted to raise gas taxes on the people of South Carolina. By a veto-proof tally of 97-18, the GOP-controlled chamber passed a $1.8 billion tax hike containing no corresponding tax relief and - even worse - absolutely no reform of the state's scandal-scarred infrastructure funding process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.