SC jury awards $1.3M to couple suing trooper in racial profiling suit
A federal jury has awarded $1.3 million to a North Carolina couple suing the state Department of Public Safety and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on the basis of a discrimination and racial profiling suit filed in 2013. Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Joe McCulloch represented Catherine and Jerome Newkirk.
