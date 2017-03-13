SC jury awards $1.3M to couple suing ...

SC jury awards $1.3M to couple suing trooper in racial profiling suit

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A federal jury has awarded $1.3 million to a North Carolina couple suing the state Department of Public Safety and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on the basis of a discrimination and racial profiling suit filed in 2013. Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Joe McCulloch represented Catherine and Jerome Newkirk.

Chicago, IL

