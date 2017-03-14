Revised SC Workforce Data: Not Pretty
Seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed South Carolina's labor participation rate was worse than originally projected toward the tail end of last year. The numbers - released this week - showed the Palmetto State's labor participation rate for December 2016 clocking in at 58.7 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Babas11911
|901
|South Carolina Republicans try to make sense of...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Mar 6
|Rock
|2
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC