Restrained patient's death may end hospital's Medicare

Federal officials have told a South Carolina hospital it will lose its contract to treat Medicare patients in mid-April unless it corrects problems found in an audit after an emergency room patient who was attacking people died when he was strapped faced down on a gurney. Donald Smith 's death in March at Greenville Memorial Hospital led to an investigation of the hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

