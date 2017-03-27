Restrained patient's death may end hospital's Medicare
Federal officials have told a South Carolina hospital it will lose its contract to treat Medicare patients in mid-April unless it corrects problems found in an audit after an emergency room patient who was attacking people died when he was strapped faced down on a gurney. Donald Smith 's death in March at Greenville Memorial Hospital led to an investigation of the hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
