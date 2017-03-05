Rep. Richmond Apologizes for Conway Joke
Rep. Cedric Richmond on Sunday apologized for a joke he made about White House aide Kellyanne Conway, comments some considered a rude sexual reference. Richmond made the joke Thursday at the Washington Press Club Foundation's annual congressional dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backyard gardening makes comeback -
|2 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Had lousy casewor...
|896
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC