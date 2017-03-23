Rare March subtropical storm could develop over the Atlantic early next week
According to The Weather Channel , there has only been one other subtropical or tropical storm form in the Atlantic in March since before the Civil War. The Weather Channel reports a "broad trough of low pressure" is sitting near the Dominican Republic; if this develops into a low-pressure center and enough moisture remains in the region, Subtropical Storm Arlene will be born.
