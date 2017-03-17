Program offers help to hurricane victims
Carolina United is an informational resource established with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration after Hurricane Matthew, which impacted many people in South Carolina in October 2016. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is providing monitoring and support of the program.
